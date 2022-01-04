Fleetwood Town sign youngster from FC United of Manchester
Fleetwood Town have confirmed the signing of Drew Baker from FC United of Manchester.
The youngster joins up with Town's development squad having made the step up from the Northern Premier League Premier Division.
Baker has been an ever-present in defence for FC United making 27 appearances and scoring once, after joining at the start of the season.
He has signed an 18-month deal and Fleetwood have the option to extend his contract for a further 12 months.
