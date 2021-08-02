Fleetwood Town confirm signing of former Leicester City man Darnell Johnson
Fleetwood Town have confirmed the signing of Darnell Johnson on a two-year-deal.
Johnson joins the Cod Army on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City having spent a decade at the club.
Leicester born, Johnson last season spent time on loan at both Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon.
The 22-year-old also played for all England youth levels and won the U19 European Championships, playing the whole of the final against Portugal back in 2017.
The centre back, who can also fill in at right back, has spent the last week on tiral at Fleetwood and featured against Leeds United in the friendly last Friday.
Speaking after just joining the club, Johnson said: "I'm happy. I'm just delighted to be here. I just want to kick on and get started, it's really good.
"It's a beautiful place, I've been at the training ground for around a week now and there are really nice facilities.
"The staff are good, the players are all really well grounded and they're a tight knit group.
"I think I'm going to really enjoy my time here. I'm looking forward to starting.
"I'd like to believe that settling in will be relatively easy, even in this first week the lads have been around me and talking to me.
"I've got a good feel for everyone and I think it's one of those where if you work hard, the next person works hard and you gain a bond. That's what I believe."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here.