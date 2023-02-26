Fleetwood 1 Morecambe 0: Mendes Gomes is hero turned villain

​Mendes Gomes, the man whose Wembley play-off final penalty took the Shrimps into League One, scored the only goal of an entertaining game after 13 minutes to give Scott Brown's side the three points.

Boss Derek Adams was forced to make one change to the starting line-up with Cole Stockton ruled out through the injury picked up in the midweek win over Port Vale and Arthur Gnahoua coming in for the striker.

And it proved to be a big miss as the Shrimps, who produced one of their best away performances for some time, lacked the presence up front to make the most of their approach play.

Carlos Mendes Gomes scored Fleetwood Town's winner (photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Morecambe started the game on the front foot but they went a goal down against the run of play.

Liam Gibson failed to cut out a crossfield pass and the ball found Shaun Rooney, who teed up JaydenStockley to send in a cross that was tucked past Connor Ripley from close range by the on-loan Luton Town man.

The Shrimps almost hit back eight minutes later when Dan Crowley’s left-wing cross was met by Michael Mellon but he could only find the crossbar with his effort.

For all Morecambe's possession, Fleetwood looked the more threatening and Gibson was forced into an excellent goalline clearance from Rooney’s effort after good work from Phoenix Patterson.

Rooney again threatened early in the second half when he forced a good save from Ripley and after making two changes at the break the home side looked more solid and difficult to breakdown.

Jensen Weir saw one effort deflected wide for a corner and substitute Ash Hunter forced Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch into is only save of the game with a low shot.

With time running out Morecambe were once again denied a good looking penalty shout when Adam Mayor’s cross looked to have hit the outstretched arm of Rooney inside the area but the referee waved away the appeals and the Shrimps' spot-kick searchcontinued.

As Morecambe pushed bodies forward Fleetwood fluffed their lines when both Rooney and Harvey Macadam were through one-on-one which became important as the Shrimps remained out of the relegation places on goal difference.

FLEETWOOD: Lynch, Wiredu (Robertson 46), Nsiala, Holgate, Rooney, Patterson (Hayes 69), Warrington (Earl 90), Vela, Mendes Gomes (Andrew 46), Stockley (Marriott 85), Macadam. Subs not used: McMullan, Dolan.

MORECAMBE: Ripley, Love, Gibson (Melbourne 59), Rawson, Bedeau (Taylor 74), Shaw, Gnahoua, Weir (Simeu 85), Crowley, Mayor, Mellon (Hunter 59’. Subs not used: Smith, Cooney, Austerfield.

Referee: A Davies