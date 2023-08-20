The Yellows had the first big chance of the game on 16 minutes, Connor Woods hitting a shot which Matt Urwin was equal to.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to hit the front though.

Only a minute later, Woods and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts combined well before the former slammed home after jinking past Mark Ellis to get his shot off.

Chorley were beaten by Warrington Town on Saturday Photo: David Airey

Chorley’s only opportunity before the break fell to Louis Britton, whose shot found the hands of Tony Thompson after Jack Sampson’s flick-on fell nicely into his path.

Adam Henley very nearly got the Magpies back on terms on the hour mark, his effort being scrambled off the line by Peter Clarke.

The Magpies huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser and were very unfortunate not to get back on terms in the dying minutes.

Sampson blocked Thompson’s goal-kick and then played in Carlton Ubaezuonu, but a Warrington defender was on hand to save his keeper’s blushes.

Speaking afterwards, Chorley boss Andy Preece said: “First half, I’ve not seen that from us – I can’t remember us being like that apart from in a pre-season game.

“It was so lacklustre, there was no energy about it. You wouldn’t believe what we said to do in the first 15 minutes because we did none of that.

“That’s the annoying thing. We set out to come out all guns blazing, be really positive, make them defend, play with energy, play with a tempo.”