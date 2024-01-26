Final chance for Brig stars – or boss Jamie Milligan will wield the axe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Brig manager is still smarting from last weekend’s 7-1 home thrashing at the hands of Marine – a result he branded the most embarrassing of his football career.

And now he has warned several of his players that they are in the last chance saloon.

If there is a repeat of that display against NPL Premier Division leaders Radcliffe at Irongate this weekend, then many members of his squad may have played their final game for the club under his leadership.

Bamber Bridge will be aiming for a big response this weekend (photo: Ruth Hornby)

"Those kind of results do happen so let’s hope it kick-starts us again,” said Milligan, who is looking to bring in at least one new player ahead of this weekend. “I am expecting a big response from the players.

"I won’t hold any grudges, we will hopefully learn from it and move on.

"But I can’t have performances like that. Maybe one or two of the players have had too many chances so I’ve got to do something about it, change it if needs be and do what’s best for the football club.”

Milligan will hopefully have skipper Macauley Wilson back for the visit of the leaders, who are currently eight points clear at the top

"They have the best striker in Jordan Hulme in the division,” said Milligan. “It’s going to be tough but we will go into it trying to win the game.”