Fearless Bamber Bridge are looking to cause a FA Cup shock

Bamber Bridge take on AFC Fylde in the FA Cup this weekend (photo: Ruth Hornby)

​Bamber Bridge can play without fear this weekend when they take on the might of AFC Fylde in the FA Cup.

​​Brig travel to Mill Farm to take on the Coasters in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

Jamie Milligan’s men won through to this stage of the competition courtesy of a comprehensive 3-0 win at fellow NPL Premier Division outfit Warrington Town at the end of last month. However, National League North side Fylde are likely to present a much sterner challenge.

Although there is just one division between the two clubs – there is a huge chasm in terms of resources.

The Coasters are backed by multi-millionaire owner David Haythornthwaite, who has bankrolled the club from the West Lancashire League to the cusp of the Football League.

Relegated from the top-flight of non-league football last season, Fylde are highly fancied for an immediate return and currently sit in second spot in their respective league table.

Brig, on the other hand, are a part-time outfit who were close to going out of business last season.

Happily, they appear to be on much firmer footing financially and have begun the season well, winning three and drawing two of their opening seven games.

Milligan, who once played for Fylde, told the club’s media: “They are a really good team and are going well.

"It’s going to be tough for our lads but it going to be great for them to test themselves; go and play on a nice pitch in a nice stadium – it’s going to be a good test for them.

"We are not going there to make the numbers up, we’re going to have a right good go.”

Chorley travel to NPL West side Congleton Town tomorrow in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

