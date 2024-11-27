Farsley Celtic 0, Chorley 1: ​Ormerod strikes sends the Magpies back to top of table

Chorley returned to the summit of the National League North thanks to a 1-0 win at struggling Farsley Celtic.

Following a delayed kick-off due to motorway traffic, both sides struggled to get out of first gear in the opening exchanges. The Magpies were on top for much of the first-half, Mike Calveley dragging the first shot of the evening wide as the Magpies looked to up the ante in attack.

Loanee Brandon Powell made headway down the left-flank before firing a shot wide across goal, before Adam Henley stung the palms of Kieren Flavell, who tipped over the strong effort over the bar in the process.

Farsley, failed to register a shot in the opening 45-minutes but were more than content to go in to the break at a goalless stalemate.

Danny Ormerod hit the winner for Chorley (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Chorley looked to put their foot on the gas after the restart and following applied pressure from two corners in quick succession, they hit the front on 51 minutes.

Danny Ormerod firing in his third goal in six games during his one-month loan spell from AFC Fylde.

The Magpies looked to push on for a second goal, Dubem Eze the next to go close after Ormerod fired a shot wide a minute before.

Ryan Watson was sent off for the hosts on 84 minutes after pushing Calveley in the face in an off-the-ball altercation.

Chorley were denied a clear-cut penalty in stoppage time when Calveley was brought down inside the area but Ormerod's goal proved to be enough to seal the points for the Magpies.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Wilson, Campbell, Powell (Smith, 87'), Clarke, Calveley, Horbury, Eze, Touray (Carr, 87'), Ormerod. Unused: Brindle, Rice, Bird.