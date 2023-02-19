Farsley Celtic 0, Chorley 0: ​Magpies draw blank at Celtic but remain seventh - plus non-league round-up

​Before kick-off there was a promise of goals, with the fixture serving up 21 across the last four dates. Instead, both teams were mainly kept at arm’s length by the respective defences.

The conditions didn’t help, as the wind swirled around The Citadel. Chorley manager Andy Preece was complimentary about the way both sides dealt with the conditions, and there’s no doubt his men enjoyed the best of it in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Nolan and Jack Sampson going closest, but neither attempt went close to testing Max Dearnley in the home goal.

Ollie Shenton went close for Chorley

An Andy Butler header over as time expired into the break was as close as the home side came.

The second half saw Farsley take up more of the initiative in the attacking third, but not before the Magpies had created two decent chances. Ollie Shenton shooting wide and Sampson heading over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors then had Matt Urwin to thank for preserving a now eight-game unbeaten streak away from home in the league.

The stopper, returning after two weeks out injured, first denied Carlton Ubaezuonu with a low save before staying alert in stoppage time to block sub Nat Wallace’s shot.

Farsley Dearnley; Scales, Butroid, Johnson, Butler (c), Allan, Clayton, Atkinson, Ubaezuonu, Jessop (Devine, 75’), Parkin (Wallace, 75’). Subs not used: Assenso, Morgan.

Chorley Urwin; Henley, Smith, Wilson, Leather (c), Nolan, Whitehouse, Sampson, Ustabaşı, Shenton, Hall. Subs not used: Blakeman, Johnson, Drench, Scarborough, Kay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, National League North leaders AFC Fylde enjoyed a fine 2-0 away win at Peterborough Sports. Southport were beaten 1-0 at Buxton.

In the NPL Premier Division, Bamber Bridge were beaten by play-off rivals Radcliffe 2-0. Lancaster City lost 2-1 at Stafford Rangers.

Clitheroe moved into the NPL West Division play-off places with a 2-1 victory over Mossley.