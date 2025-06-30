Morecambe fans protested against club owner Jason Whittingham in November Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

It remains unclear as to whether Morecambe’s players and staff have been paid June’s salaries as fans prepare to demonstrate on Monday evening.

A statement on Friday from Morecambe’s board of directors confirmed that month’s wages hadn’t been paid by the owner, Bond Group Investments Limited.

The statement also said that Bond Group ‘appear to be considering reneging’ on a deal to sell the Shrimps to Panjab Warriors, who had received EFL clearance for a takeover at the start of June.

Consequently, the 1920 Union fans’ group is calling on supporters to attend a peaceful demonstration of support for players and staff at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium at 6.30pm on Monday.

Morecambe supporters made their feelings known during January's FA Cup tie at Chelsea Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Morecambe officials have been approached as to whether wages were paid as of Monday morning but, as yet, no reply has been received.

The Shrimps’ board had said: “Bond Group Investments Limited, despite agreeing a sale with Panjab Warriors, giving the Board assurances for more than a year that they intend to sell to Panjab Warriors, and working with Panjab Warriors to enable them to gain EFL clearance for the acquisition to proceed on 6th June 2025, now appear to be considering reneging on the deal and attempting to engage with alternative buyers, on the same day that they have failed to provide the funds required to meet the Club’s June payroll, despite understanding exactly what that requirement is.

“They have also, at the last minute, informed the Board of Directors and Panjab Warriors that they are not actually in a position to transfer their shares to a buyer without consent from an unspecified third party.

Panjab Warriors had announced they had received EFL clearance to proceed with a takeover in early June Photo: Morecambe FC

“Bond Group Investments Limited are playing with people’s livelihoods, threatening the very existence of this proud club, and risking serious damage to the community it serves.

“They have consistently proved to be deceitful and the Board of Directors call upon them to, for once, do the right thing and sell the club immediately to Panjab Warriors, the only potential buyer that has passed the EFL’s fit and proper test and proved willing to engage properly with a sale process that has now been ongoing for over two-and-a-half years.

“The Board of Directors have, once again, considered resigning, and only remain in post to attempt to protect the interests of the club, staff and everyone associated with it.”

It had been repeatedly claimed that Panjab Warriors, whose interest in buying the Shrimps was confirmed last November, were close to completing a deal with Bond Group to end a sale process which has dragged on since the club was officially put up for sale in September 2022.

Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham

Following the Morecambe directors’ announcement, Panjab Warriors issued a statement in which it criticised Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham and outlined the money they claim has already been spent.

It said: “Since the English Football League granted clearance for the purchase of Morecambe FC almost a month ago, the Panjab Warriors team has been working tirelessly to progress and finalise the sale of the club.

“From our perspective, the final transaction – now in the hands of our solicitors – has been ready to proceed for over a week.

“However, despite repeated efforts to move things forward, it has become apparent that Bond Group, through their representatives, has adopted an uncooperative stance. This is now obstructing the completion of the sale.

“To date, a sum of £3,800,000 has already been paid to Bond Group, alongside an agreed sum of £630,000 to clear the outstanding loans against Morecambe FC.

“In addition, over the past 14 months, £1,700,000 has been loaned – interest-free – by the Panjab Warriors team to meet the club’s monthly working capital needs and ensure its ongoing survival.

“We now see no option but to publicly disclose the current situation, as the continued delays have become untenable.

“To be clear: the delay lies solely with Bond Group. It now appears they are deliberately jeopardising the very existence of the club in a last-ditch effort to alter terms that were already agreed upon and formally ratified by the EFL.

“This is a blatant attempt to extract additional funds from the Panjab Warriors team by using Morecambe FC’s future as leverage.

“Disturbingly, further proof of this emerged today when the Bond Group informed Morecambe FC’s Board of Directors that they are unable to facilitate the club’s payroll, due today, for players and staff – displaying a shocking disregard for the livelihoods of those who serve the club day in, day out.

“We firmly and publicly criticise the actions and approach of Mr Whittingham and his associates and implore Bond Group to honour the agreed terms and finalise the sale without further delay.

“Morecambe FC, its supporters, staff, and players deserve better.”

The latest chapter in the seemingly never-ending story of Morecambe’s plight came hours after the Shrimps Trust called on the directors, Bond Group and Panjab Warriors to update supporters as to the position of any sale.

Having met with the club last Wednesday, the Trust had been told a sale was likely to be completed in 48 hours – only for subsequent conversations to indicate that would seem unlikely.

In light of last Friday’s development, the Trust is now calling for a fans’ forum to be held with Bond Group representatives in attendance.

It said: “We call on the club to announce a fans’ forum as soon as possible, to be accessible online and in person, with the ability for our members and the wider fanbase to submit accountable questions in a public forum.

“The Trust will be working hard over the coming days to push for an open forum conversation to come to fruition.

“All parties privy to the details of why this sale is now delayed need to publicly answer to our members and the wider fanbase.”