FA Cup tie is a welcome distraction for national League strugglers Chorley

The razzmatazz of the FA Cup will provide a welcome distraction for Chorley this weekend.

The Magpies are enduring a difficult time in the league at the moment – rock bottom of the National League having won just one game all season.

However, they have the opportunity to momentarily forget about all their troubles when they travel to League Two outfit Mansfield Town in the first round proper.

“I have never thought of the FA Cup as a distraction before genuinely,” said boss Jamie Vermiglio.

“That’s because we have been winning and we’ve been doing all right – it’s just been another game.

“But this time around, it does feel like quite a nice distraction with the results in the league not going our way and where we sit at the bottom of the league.

“All the lads are looking forward to it especially the little bit of hysteria which comes with the FA Cup.”

It will be the third successive year that Chorley have reached this stage of the competition – and that in itself should be something for the club to be proud of according to Vermiglio.

It was not that long ago, the Magpies were languishing in the lower reaches of the Northern Premier League, but now they are going up against Football League opposition once again.

Against League One opponents Fleetwood Town and Doncaster Rovers previously, Chorley did not disgrace themselves, losing to a last-minute goal against the Cod Army and taking Donny to a replay.

“I think it is a measure of the sustained progress that we have made.

“Prior to the last three or four years, we had not been in the FA Cup first round proper for I don’t know how long.

“But now we are there year after year . We have not been to the second round proper in a long, long time – this weekend’s going to be a test for the lads, but anything can happen on the day.”

Mansfield currently reside just below mid table in League two and Vermiglio is under no illusions as to the task facing his side.

“Mansfield are a very good side, very strong,” he said. “It’s going to be tough to get something out of it but this is what the FA Cup is all about.”

On the injury front, defenders Scott Leather and Andrew Teague are unlikely to be fit while striker Chris Holroyd is struggling with a calf problem.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, AFC Fylde travel to NPL Premier Division outfit Nantwich Town. Southport travel to Spennymoor Town in the National league North