FA Cup strike can be boost Lancaster City ace Joel Davidson needs

The 19-year-old substitute hit the winning goal in the 110th minute of the replay against Stalybridge Celtic to send the Dolly Blues into the second round of qualifying.

Fell is hopeful that the fine finish will do Davidson’s confidence the world of good ahead of home games against Liversedge this weekend and leaders South Shields on Tuesday.

"Joel obviously has this knee problem which made him retire from the professional game,” he said.

Joel Davidson hit the winning goal for Lancaster City in the FA Cup (photo: Phil Dawson)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It will always be an issue for him but he’s got so much talent and ability. “He’s had a bit of rubbish pre-season with injury and not getting as many minutes as he requires, but I hope that gives him the confidence boost that he needs.”

Up until that point, it had proven once again to be another frustrating evening for City as they drew a blank in front of goal.

The original tie at Bower Fold on Saturday had ended goalless and the match seemed destined for a penalty shootout until Davidson’s thunderbolt finish from David Norris’ smart set-up.

The goal now means Fell’s men will now take on AFC Bury at home on Saturday week.

However, Fell admitted he was beginning to feel sorry for his players as time after time they failed to make the most of their good play in the final third.

In eight games in all competitions so far, the Dollies have scored just four times, although on the flip side they have conceded only twice.

"They are brilliant when you get nights like Tuesday night,” said Fell. “That is the drama football gives you.

"I’ll be honest I hated it pretty much from start to finish. It was just indicative of where we are at the moment.