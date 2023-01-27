FA Cup: Ben Woodburn hopes Preston North End can create a special night at Deepdale against Tottenham Hotspur
Ben Woodburn says Preston North End are determined to give their fans something to enjoy in this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur at Deepdale.
The 23-year-old joined the Lilywhites in the summer and has featured 28 times so far this season.
Woodburn spoke to the Lancashire Post to discuss Saturday’s game and more.
How are you feeling ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham?
“We will all have to put in 10/10 performances this weekend if we are going to get something, but we are excited and looking forward to it.
“We just want to go out there and play some good football.
“Having the fans behind us will make a massive difference, it’s a big thing in the cup.
“We know we need to improve our home form and hopefully we can get something out of the game.
“We are just going to try to play our best football, but the main thing will be making sure the fans will enjoy it.
“We go in there with the underdog mentality and nothing to lose, so we can go and play freely.
"The FA Cup is massive because everyone is involved and you always see upsets.”
How are you planning on dealing with Tottenham’s attack?
"They’ve got world class players so we can only do what we can do, trying to effect them any way we can.
"Harry Kane is one of those players where if you give him a small opportunity, he’ll take it.
"He’s ruthless so we will need to be on from start to finish.
"It’s a great chance for us all to show what we are capable of.”
How are you finding your first season at Deepdale?
“The main thing was coming here and trying to get consistent minutes.
“It’s been really fun, I’ve really enjoyed my time.
“Hopefully I can keep playing football and doing well.
“I feel like I’m the fittest I’ve ever been at the minute, so I’m really happy it’s worked out this way.
“Ryan (Lowe) has put a lot of trust in me and I’m very thankful for the way he’s done that.
"I feel like I’ve been around for a while now, so I want to get into the team and stay there.”
How determined are the squad to improve the home form in order to achieve your targets?
“It’s key for any team to get good home form.
“We need to change it around, and I’m sure we can do it.
“If we do it, then I’m pretty sure we’ll be right up there in the Championship.
“Our away form has been incredible, so hopefully we can match that going into the end of the season.
“With how tight the league is, anyone could get the play-offs, and I don’t see why it can’t be us. It’s got to be our aim.
“It’s crazy, you come off the bus after a win and you’ll be up six places, or if you lose you could be down to 15th.
“It’s probably the most fun league to watch. It’s all about putting a run together and we need to do that heading towards the end of the season.
“It’s an amazing feeling when you win, but losing is the worst.”