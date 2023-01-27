The Lilywhites welcome Antonio Conte’s side to Deepdale on Saturday evening in the fourth round of the FA Cup (K.O. 6pm).

Browne states North End can use their underdogs status to their advantage.

He said: “A win would breed massive confidence throughout the squad but it’s a big ask.

Alan Browne (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“If we were to beat them then it will keep us going for the rest of the season, knowing that we can compete with a team at that level.

“We’ve been doing our own thing this week, but the magic of the cup is always talked about and how anything can happen in a one-off game.

“You’ve got to focus your mindset on causing an upset, because the pressure is off us. No one will bat an eyelid if we lose the game, but if we win it’ll be talked about around the country.

“We’ve got to be up for a fight and if we don’t bring our a-game then we will be up for a tough night.

Preston North End will need to stop Tottenham's Harry Kane (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“It will take something special for us to beat them, because of the gap in quality and the consistency they play at every week, but if we’re on it, I don’t see any reason why we can't win.

“It’s exciting, there is going to be a big crowd and it’s on TV to a worldwide audience, so it’s a chance to express how good you can be individually and as a group.

“You always want to give something back to the fans and give them something to shout about.

“It can really link the community and the club because you all come together for one massive occasion.

“Walking out at Deepdale is a proud moment every week, certainly for me, leading the team out knowing the history throughout this club, it’s what we want to get back to.

“We are a long way from that yet, but hopefully we can continue to make progress and get to where we want to be.”

Harry Kane is among the players Preston will need to be wary of, with the England striker scoring his 266th goal for Tottenham in his last outing, equalling Jimmy Greaves’ club record.

“He is one of, if not the best striker in the world,” he added.

“He never gives the ball away, doing simple and unbelievable things.

“His all-round game is pretty much spot on.

“We are aware of the threats he can cause us, but at the same time it’s going to be a collective effort.

“It’s not about stopping a one man team, it’s about stopping 11 individuals who are playing at the highest level.

“If we do prevent Kane from scoring then they’ve got plenty of other players that are more than capable of taking the game by the throat and putting you to bed, they’ve got quality throughout.

“I’ve seen some of Spurs’ results, and I think the expectations are probably a bit unrealistic.

“The position they are in isn’t too bad and the criticism they get come from people with higher expectations.