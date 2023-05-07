News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
43 minutes ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
1 hour ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
4 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
23 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Exeter City 3 Morecambe 2: ​Stansfield hat-trick relegates Shrimps

Morecambe were relegated from League One after Jay Stansfield signed off from his loan spell at Exeter with a hat-trick at St James Park as the Shrimps went down 3-2.

By Peter Storey
Published 7th May 2023, 14:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 14:40 BST

Derek Adams’ side had to better the result of MK Dons to stand a chance of staying up, but they drop back into League Two after two years in the third tier.

However, the day belonged to Stansfield, whose loan back at his boyhood club from Fulham ended in the best possible way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a dire first half, where chances were few and far between, Exeter went in front after 49 minutes when Sam Nombe laid the ball off to Stansfield, his first touch took him past a defender and he drilled the ball beyond Connor Ripley in the Shrimps goal.

Cole Stockton hit the target for Morecambe (photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images)Cole Stockton hit the target for Morecambe (photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Cole Stockton hit the target for Morecambe (photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Most Popular

However, the equaliser came almost immediately with a calamitous mix-up in the Exeter penalty box between Will Aimson and goalkeeper Jamal Blackman allowed Cole Stockton to nod the ball into an empty net.

Exeter were back in front again after 57 minutes when a cross into the box bounced around and Stansfield lashed the ball into the net from 10 yards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was written in the stars for the young striker to sign off with a hat-trick and that is exactly what happened when, in the 70th minute, Josh Key laid the ball on a plate and he scuffed the ball into the corner before pointing to the name on the stand that bears his late father’s name.

That was to be Stansfield’s final contribution as he was taken off to the most emotional of standing ovations.

Plucky Morecambe fought to the end, and Stockton smashed home his second during 14 minutes of stoppage time, but it was not enough as they dropped into League Two.

Related topics:ShrimpsSam NombeLeague OneJamal BlackmanMorecambe