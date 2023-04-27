Ex-Preston North End Tommy Spurr cautiously optimistic after Rio's all-clear but more fundraising is needed

​The former Preston North End defender and his wife Chloe were told last week when doctors told them that latest scans had revealed that there was no trace of cancer found in their little boy Rio’s body.

It has been a dreadful 12 months for the family after four-year-old Rio was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer – known as Wilms tumour – in April 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster has had surgery to remove his kidney but then had to undergo chemotherapy treatment after tumours were discovered in his lungs.

Much to Tommy and Chloe’s relief, the chemotherapy appears to have worked, but the ex-defender – who also represented Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers during his football career – issued a word of caution.

While Rio is feeling happy and healthy currently, the family have to be vigilant and aware of the possibility that the cancer could return at any time in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His cancer is described as anaplastic, meaning it was more resistant to chemotherapy and more likely to return.

But the latest news delivered to them by medics at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital means they can take a deep breath and look forward with optimism.

Former Preston defender Tommy Spurr's young son Rio who has been battling cancer over the past year

The family are hoping to enjoy a holiday this year where Rio can enjoy playing with his younger brother Rudy (2), something which he has missed out on since their world got turned upside down last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What Rio has gone through this past year has just been horrific,” Tommy told the Lancashire Post.

“With his diagnosis, we didn’t know what we were going to hear when we walked into the consultant’s office and sat down.

"To hear that there was no evidence of the disease was a dream come true; all of our prayers had been answered.

Brave Rio Spurr on the night he was diagnosed with cancer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s just a massive relief that we have got through this first stage. At least now we can have a little bit of normal life for a few months until his next scan.

"We can’t stress enough how over the moon we are over the results of the scans, but there is that sense that with his anaplastic diagnosis being high risk, the chance of Rio relapsing is really high.

“We will get to live normally, and we will enjoy every second of it, but we know that there is a high chance of it coming back so we still need to tread carefully and keep an eye on him.

"We have to look for any change in how he is because at the moment he is really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hopefully, Rio will remain happy and healthy for the rest of his life, but should he fall sick again, then he may have to travel abroad for further pioneering treatment. Since his diagnosis, the family have been fundraising in case Rio’s initial treatment did not work – and they will continue to raise funds should he relapse.

On Sunday, a star-studded football match involving former players of Everton, Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Burnley, Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End will take on Bamber Bridge veterans at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Some of the players expected to feature include Joey Barton, Francis Jeffers and Tony Grant. There will also be a sizeable contingent of ex-Preston North End stars such as Tom Clarke, John Welsh, Calum Woods, current first-team coach Paul Gallagher as well as Spurr himself, who will skipper the side.

"The fundraising was always double-edged,” said Tommy. “If his initial treatment didn’t work, what options did we have?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are past that stage but the second edge of it is if it does come back then Rio doesn’t really have any treatments left over here.

"So with it being a one-in-two chance of the disease coming back, we need to be prepared that if it does come back, we are in a position where we can access any treatment in the world.

"Some people might say that is a negative way of thinking but we as a family don’t want to take that chance.

"We don't want to be in that position of if it does come back, we will be struggling to go somewhere for treatment because we haven’t done anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are obviously enjoying every second with Rio and creating memories as we go. We are just telling him that he is having a break from his medicine and it’s not it in terms of his treatment, because it might not be it, but for now we are definitely going to enjoy ourselves.”

Spurr revealed he is looking forward to getting his boots on again for Sunday’s match.

"We are so grateful to everybody who has helped us,” he said. "Bamber Bridge got in touch with us wanting to help us and it’s great for all the lads who will be getting involved and giving up their time.

"Hopefully, we will get a really good turnout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad