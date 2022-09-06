And a quick look at those still without a club tells you there’s plenty of good players who could still do a job in the Championship.
Here we’ve rounded up some of the more intriguing deals to be had.
1. Andy Carroll
Been something of a nomadic existent for the giant No.9 recently after brief stints at Reading and West Brom. Has emerged as a shock target for Wolves who are also interested in Diego Costa.
Photo: Ryan Pierse
2. Leandro Bacuna
The 31-year-old, who can play in midfield or at right-back, still finds himself without a club after leaving Cardiff City at the end of last season. He's previously played for Aston Villa and Reading.
Photo: Richard Sellers
3. Sol Bamba
The 37-year-old recently appeared for Bristol City's Under-21 side, but he's yet to sign a contract with the Robins. The experienced centre-back left Middlesbrough at the end of last season.
Photo: Mark Kerton
4. Fabian Delph
Despite interest from West Brom, Delph has yet to be snapped up after leaving Everton. Former Manchester City and Aston Villa man is still only 32.
Photo: Anthony Devlin