Ex-boss Jamie Vermiglio delighted to be back at Chorley as chairman

The 41-year-old is back with the Magpies having previously been first-team boss from 2018 to 2022.

Current Chorley boss Andy Preece was Vermiglio’s assistant for several years before replacing him as manager after the latter left to take charge at Buxton last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primary school headteacher Vermiglio only lasted a few months in his role with the Bucks before resigning due to work commitments.

Jamie Vermiglio (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

'Vermo' will work in a director-style role providing a bridge between Preece and the new owner Prince Yemoh.

“It is a privilege and an honour to have the opportunity to serve Chorley Football Club as chairman," said Vermiglio.

"I am excited to work with the new owners and Andy to build on the good work of Ken (Wright) and Graham (Watkinson).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad