Ex-boss Jamie Vermiglio delighted to be back at Chorley as chairman

Former Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio has returned to Victory Park as club chairman ahead of the 2023/24 season.
By Peter Storey
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST

The 41-year-old is back with the Magpies having previously been first-team boss from 2018 to 2022.

Current Chorley boss Andy Preece was Vermiglio’s assistant for several years before replacing him as manager after the latter left to take charge at Buxton last summer.

Primary school headteacher Vermiglio only lasted a few months in his role with the Bucks before resigning due to work commitments.

Jamie Vermiglio (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)Jamie Vermiglio (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Jamie Vermiglio (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
'Vermo' will work in a director-style role providing a bridge between Preece and the new owner Prince Yemoh.

“It is a privilege and an honour to have the opportunity to serve Chorley Football Club as chairman," said Vermiglio.

"I am excited to work with the new owners and Andy to build on the good work of Ken (Wright) and Graham (Watkinson).

"I look forward to playing a part in the development of the club, while helping to preserve its values and heritage.”

