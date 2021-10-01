Everything is fine in the Chorley camp as they prepare to face Bradford following Covid-19 scare

The Magpies’ scheduled game against Southport last weekend was postponed due to coronavirus but Hall revealed those members of the squad have continued to train this week.

“Everything is okay,” said Hall. “The lads who have been double jabbed and got a negative Covid test result have all been still training.

“We have just made sure that we have followed all the protocols – everybody is in high spirits and looking forward to the game on Saturday.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Hall (photo; Stefan Willoughby)

It’s certainly been a quirky start to the season for Chorley. After beginning the campaign with two defeats, their next game against Bradford PA at home was abandoned after visiting player Jake Hibbs suffered a badly broken leg.

They then picked up their first win of the season – an ugly 1-0 win at Alfreton before thrashing Gloucester City 9-0 – a National League North record score – and Chester 4-1.

In their next match they threw away a two-goal cushion against Southport in the FA Cup to then lose the replay at Haig Avenue 1-0. They were then supposed to be back at the Sandgrounders last weekend before the game was called off.

For Hall personally, his start was disrupted through injury but he has since gone on to score three goals.

“It has been a funny start,” he said. “Especially for me. I missed the first game of the season through injury and then wasn’t fit enough to start for the next game.

“We didn’t have a great start but we had a bit of a depleted squad.

“I feel like since then we have done well. We have scored a lot of goals and that’s obviously the main thing.

“I think we have three games in hand on Brackley who are second so hopefully we can keep our form going.”