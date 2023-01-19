Every January transfer in the Championship so far as Watford and Huddersfield Town lead the way in the market
With just short of a fortnight left for clubs to get their business done, the January transfer window is expected to come alive.
Though Burnley and Sheffield United are threatening to run away from the rest in the automatic promotion spots, there's still everything to play for in the rest of the Championship.
Just six points separate third place Watford and 14th place Reading in one of the tightest second tier campaigns in recent memory, while there's just a five-point difference between bottom side Wigan Athletic and 19th place Rotherham United.
Every club is looking for every opportunity to gain an edge over their rivals, whether that be in a push for the play-offs, or one final bid to beat the drop to League One.
Huddersfield Town, 22nd in the division, have been the most active so far (alongside Watford) as the Terriers attempt to add a bit more bite to their squad, while fellow strugglers Blackpool — now manager-less after Michael Appleton's departure — and Wigan Athletic have also been keeping busy.
Birmingham City
Kevin Long (Burnley), Reda Khadra (Brighton, loan).
Blackpool
Josh Bowler (Nottingham Forest, loan), Morgan Rogers (Manchester City, loan), Tom Trybull (SV Sandhausen), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers).
Burnley
Ameen Al-Dakhil (Sint-Truiden).
Coventry City
Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Arsenal, loan), Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Manchester City, loan).
Huddersfield Town
Anthony Knockaert (Fulham, loan), Matt Lowton (Burnley, loan), Florian Kamberi (FC Winterthur), Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City, loan), Joseph Hungbo (Watford, loan).
Hull City
Aaron Connolly (Brighton, loan).
Middlesbrough
Cameron Archer (Aston Villa, loan).
Millwall
Aidomo Emakhu (Shamrock Rovers).
Preston North End
Tom Cannon (Everton, loan), Liam Delap (Manchester City, loan).
Queens Park Rangers
Jamal Lowe (AFC Bournemouth, loan).
Rotherham United
Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Leeds United, loan), Sean Morrison (unattached).
Watford
Ismaël Koné (Montréal), João Ferreira (Benfica B), Jorge Cabezas (Real Cartagena), Leandro Bacuna (unattached), Matheus Martins (Udinese Calcio, loan).
Wigan Athletic
Steven Caulker (Karagümrük), Miguel Azeez (Arsenal, loan), Christ Tiehi (Slovan Liberec, loan).