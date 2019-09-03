Every Championship side's top performing player so far this season - featuring Leeds United, Preston North End, Wigan Athletic & more

The international break is always a fine opportunity to assess the early stages of the season, and the 2019/20 Championship campaign is already shaping up to be a bit of a classic.

Here's who statistics website WhoScored have rated as every Championship club's most impressive player so far this season, using a wealth of stats and data to come to make their decisions. Click and scroll through the gallery to see each team's top performer...

The 21-year-old has settled nicely into second tier football after joining from Danish side Horsens, and has looked a force to reckoned with in defence.

The Blues recruited heavily over the summer, but it's been last season's signing who's been impressing of late. He even bagged the winning goal on the opening day against Brentford with a thunderous header.

He's been on fire, and is Brentford's best with four goals. Powerhouse defender Pontus Jansson was a close second, due to the Bees' stellar defensive work.

Another defender here, the 30-year-old has made a strong start to the season. His efforts helped Rovers secure three clean sheets on the bounce last month.

The Robins had a major summer overhaul, with ten new players joining the club. The Austria international has been their main man, scoring two goals and making two assists thus far.

If Neil Warnock's side are to bounce straight back up to the top tier, the rapid winger will play an integral role. He's contributed a goal and two assists so far.

What a start it's been for Lee Bowyer's newly promoted Addicks! They're flying high in 2nd place, and the Monseratt international has been tearing it up with five goals in six.

Phillip Cocu's reign hasn't exactly gone smoothly so far, and his side are all the way down in 19th place. The veteran defender has been their best performer.

The classy winger is certainly enjoying his loan spell away from Wolves, and has contributed three goals and two assists to kick off the new campaign.