How Preston North End’s incredible average away attendance in Championship compares to rivals - including Sunderland & Middlesbrough: gallery

How the 24 teams in the Championship rank in the average away attendance table

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:38 GMT

A little over of the quarter of the 2023/24 Championship season has been played and the things are beginning to take shape.

We're into November now - one of the shortest months of the year - and we’re only a few games away from another international break, which is the penultimate of the season. The second tier of English football has a 46-game season, and we've already played 14 matches, but already there are certain things being established like the promotion and relegation race.

On-the-pitch, Leicester City are the league leaders and have a five-point gap over second-placed Ipswich Town who have a game in hand. Leeds United who sit in third however are a whole nine points off Ipswich, and a whole 14 off of the Foxes who have tasted just one league defeat this season.

The matters on the pitch are the most important thing but sometimes fans like to measure their success by how many fans they have either home or away. Attending a home match is a given but travelling to watch your team on the road if you pardon the pun shows you're going the extra mile to back your team.

Several clubs have had some difficult away games to start whilst others have already played both of their two closest fixtures, but what does that mean for a Championship table based on away attendances?

Here is how all 24 Championship teams stack up when it comes to away followings. These figures are based on what Football League outlet The 72 has collated with their data over the course of the season so far.

Average away attendance: 1,015

1. Cardiff City

Average away attendance: 1,015 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Average away attendance: 1,089

2. Hull City

Average away attendance: 1,089 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,072

3. Blackburn Rovers

Average away attendance: 1,072 Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Average away attendance: 1,182

4. Swansea City

Average away attendance: 1,182 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

