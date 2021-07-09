England v Italy at Euro 2020: Learn the lyrics to 'Three Lions', 'We're on the Ball' and 'Southgate You're the One'

After Wednesday's 2-1 win against Denmark, England fans could witness the national team bring football home for the first time in more than half a century on Sunday.

Following an intense game, squad captain Harry Kane cemented England’s place in the upcoming Euro 2020 final against Italy, scoring a winning goal in extra time

It marks the first time England have made it through to the final stages of an international tournament since 1966.

So if you're preparing yourself for this weekend's final, here are the lyrics to "Three Lions", "Southgate You're The One" and "We're on the Ball".

Three Lions (It's Coming Home)

Released for Euro '96, comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner teamed up with The Lightning Seeds to bring the nation "Three Lions (It’s Coming Home)".

In the years since the song's chorus has become one of England’s most popular chants, making it the ultimate anthem for English football.

From Three Lions to We're on the Ball, football songs have long been a part of England's international tournament history.

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home (we'll go getting bad results)

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

Everyone seems to know the score

They've seen it all before

They just know

They're so sure

That England's gonna throw it away

Gonna blow it away

But I know they can play

'Cause I remember

Three Lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

Thirty years of hurt

Never stopped me dreaming

So many jokes, so many sneers

But all those oh-so-nears

Wear you down

Through the years

But I still see that tackle by Moore

And when Linekar scored

Bobby belting the ball

And Nobby Dancing

Three Lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

Thirty years of hurt

Never stopped me dreaming

(What a save, Gordon Banks!

(Good old England, England that couldn't play football)

(England have got it in the bag)

I know that was then but it could be again

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home (England has done it)

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

Three Lions on a shirt (it's coming home, it's coming)

Jules Rimet still gleaming (football's coming home, it's coming home)

Thirty years of hurt (it's coming home, it's coming)

Never stopped me dreaming (football's coming home)

Three Lions on a shirt (it's coming home, it's coming)

Jules Rimet still gleaming (football's coming home, it's coming home)

Thirty years of hurt (it's coming home, it's coming)

Never stopped me dreaming (football's coming home)

Three Lions on a shirt (it's coming home, it's coming)

Jules Rimet still gleaming (football's coming home, it's coming home)

Thirty years of hurt (it's coming home, it's coming)

Never stopped me dreaming (football's coming home)

Southgate You're The One

"Southgate You're The One" rewrites the lyrics of Atomic Kitten's throwback classic, "Whole Again".

The chant has proven so popular that the girl group have reunited in the name of football spirit, releasing it as an official single.

If you see me walking down the street

Staring at the sky

And dragging my two feet

You just pass me by

It still makes me cry

But football’s coming home again

And if you see me in the stands

I'm laughing and I'm joking

Doing what I can

I won't put you down'

Cause I want you around

Football’s coming home again

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate, you're the one - you still turn me on

Football’s coming home again

Time is laying heavy on my heart

Seems I've got too much of it

Since we’ve been apart

My friends make me smile

If only for a while

Football’s coming home again

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate, you're the one – you still turn me on

Football's coming home again

For now I have to wait

But this is our time

It is our fate

'Cause I just can't go on

It’s already been too long

Football’s coming home again

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate, you're the one - you still turn me on

Football’s coming home again

Oh, oh, oh

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate, you're the one - you still turn me on

Football's coming home again

Southgate, you’re the one - you still turn me on

Football's coming home again

We're on the Ball

Released ahead of the 2002 World Cup by Ant and Dec, the chant includes a nod to England’s 1966 World Cup win, its Three Lions logo, and the Union Jack flag.

They thought it was all over but it's only just begun

The cup of eastern promise in the land of the rising sun

Seemed a million miles away and one thing's for sure

The talk begins of 66 'cause we haven't found a cure

Send an SOS, a country's in need

Sven's the man, he's got a plan, we've found a super Swede

A nation re-united and England comes alive

Golden balls is captain and Heskey makes it five

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

Red, white and blue, the colors, the whole world in our hands

The time has come to kick it, can we kick it? Yes, we can

Sven's army marching forward, hear three lions roar?

We're England forever, now altogether, we're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

We're on the ball

Over the wall, and into the net! David Beckham has done it!

What do you think of the song Motty?

Oh fantastic song

Is it gonna be a hit?

Yes it is!

Cambell to Rio, he's in the middle

It's Neville to Cambell (we're on the ball)

Cambell to Rio (we're on the ball)

Rio to Scholesy (we're on the ball)

Scholesy Gerrard (we're on the ball)

Gerrard to Beckham (we're on the ball)

Beckham to Heskey (we're on the ball)

Heskey to Owen, to Nodd (five one)

(We're on the ball)

It's Neville to Cambell (we're on the ball)

Cambell to Rio (we're on the ball)

Rio to Scolsey (we're on the ball)

Scolsey Gerrard (we're on the ball)

Gerrard to Beckham (we're on the ball)

Beckham to Heskey (we're on the ball)

Heskey to Owen to Nodd (five one)

(We're on the ball)

It's Neville to Cambell (let's go to Cambell please)

Cambell to Rio (he always get the journey)

Rio to Scolsey (we're on the ball)

Scolsey Gerrard

Gerrard to Beckham (we're on the ball)

Beckham to Heskey (we're on the ball)

Heskey to Owen to Nodd

We're on the ball

