Three years on from his loan spell at Preston North End, Anthony Gordon has earned his first call-up to the England senior squad.

Signed for a reported £40m by Newcastle United, in January 2023, Gordon has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season. He is the second top scorer for Eddie Howe's side and have provided five assists in the Premier League, too. Gordon was snapped up on transfer deadline day by PNE, in January 2021.

He made made 11 appearances in the behind-closed-doors season, as North End finished 13th. An Everton player at the time, Gordon's early performances for Preston were bright but he drifted in and out of the team as the season progressed. Now though, he is flourishing on the top flight stage and impressing the Three Lions boss.

"Consistently good performances," said Southgate, when explaining the call-up. "He was very close in November and has continued his form. His scoring, his work for the team, is excellent. He competes, which is important. I really like his attitude. He’s another one who we watched closely with the U21s, where he did well as a false nine (at the Euros). He has had a very good season and has got goals against some of the big teams as well, which for us is very interesting to see."