England call-up is well deserved for Chorley star Lewis Baines

The Magpies ace came on for the final 15 minutes of England C’s clash against Wales in Caernarfon.

The C team is the international representative side for non-league players and it proved to be a night to forget for England as they were walloped 4-0 with all the goals coming in a scintillating first-half for the hosts.

Despite the loss, it was still a memorable night for Baines as he pulled on the Three Lions for the very first time.

International recognition is just reward for Baines who has become a key figure for the Magpies in recent years since signing from Fleetwood Town.

And Vermiglio admits he is one of the first names he jots down on the team sheet each week.

"It was wonderful for him,” said Vermiglio. “A very proud moment for him and the club.

"People forget that he’s still quite young, he’s still only 23-years-old.

"He’s already got a lot of games under his belt, I think he’s made more than 100 appearances.

"He’s been very consistent particularly this season which has been one of his strongest so it’s just reward for him.

"He came on and did all right. He won his headers and played the ball out well.

"It’s an experience he will never forget and who knows, he might get more opportunities in the future.”

Baines arrived at Victory Park in 2018 on loan initially before making a permanent move to the club in 2019.

He had to bide his time at first with players such as current skipper Scott Leather, Andy Teague and Courtney Meppen-Walter ahead of him in the pecking order.

But with the departure of the latter two, Baines was handed his opportunity.

Vermiglio admits Baines has ambitions of getting back into the full-time game and his call-up for England will do that cause no harm.

"He can play in a back three, a back two, can play at left-back and left wing-back so he has shown his versatility. He’s a good lad with a great attitude and there is still an opportunity for him to kick on his career and hopefully we can help him do that.”