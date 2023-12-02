News you can trust since 1886
England and Scotland learn Euro 2024 draw fate - and Wales who they could play

England and Scotland now know their opponents at next summer's Euro 2024 in Germany

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 19:16 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 19:18 GMT
Germany will host Euro 2024. (Getty Images)Germany will host Euro 2024. (Getty Images)
England and Scotland have found out their opponents for the Euro 2024 championships in men's football next summer, while Wales know who they will face if they qualify. 

Scotland have been drawn against Germany in Group A. They will also face Hungary and Switzerland.

England have been drawn in Group C with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia. If Wales qualify via the playoffs in March, they will be in Group D with France, Holland and Austria.

Euro 2024 groups in full below:

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Play-off winner A*, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B**

Group F: Turkey, Play-off winner C***, Portugal, Czech Republic

*Poland, Estonia, Wales, Finland, Estonia

**Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, Iceland

***Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg

