​Ellis has made his Mark in first Magpies season - veteran ace signs new deal

Veteran defender Mark Ellis has committed his future to Chorley.

The 35-year-old has put pen to paper on a new, long-term deal to extend his stay with the Magpies

Ellis signed for the club back last summer having left Barrow at the end of the 2022/23 season.

A player with a vast amount of experience in the Football League – Ellis began his career at Bolton Wanderers although failed to make a single first-team appearance before joining Torquay United when he helped the club win promotion to League Two.

Chorley defender Mark Ellis (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

He later went on to have spells at Crewe Alexandra – featuring in League One for two seasons – as well Shrewsbury Town, Lleyton Orient and Carlisle United.

Ellis slotted effortlessly into the Magpies’ backline at the start of the season and has never looked back since, scoring eight goals in 48 total appearances as the team finished fourth before losing in the play-off semi-finals to Brackley Town.

Boss Andy Preece told the club’s website: "I'm absolutely delighted to have got this deal done with Mark.

"He has been absolutely excellent from the minute we brought him in during pre-season last year.

"Mark's experience, whilst being both commanding and excellent on the field both physically and as a leader, added another dimension to our defence in 2023/24.

“It is no coincidence that Mark won the supporters' player of the year and was fully deserving of that award, his experience and ability at the back served us very well this season and I've no doubt that this will continue going into the 2024/25 campaign.

“It was an absolute no-brainer to keep Mark on board and we're so glad to have been able to do so."