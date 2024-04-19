EFL hits out at FA and Premier League over decision to scrap FA Cup replays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The governing body of the 72 clubs outside of the top flight revealed that it was not consulted after the PL and FA announced this week that replays in the FA Cup will be scrapped from next season.

The EFL has moved to clarify its position insisting that the decision was agreed solely between the Premier League and FA.

A EFL statement said: “Ahead of the deal being announced there was no agreement with the EFL nor was there any formal consultation with EFL clubs as members of the FA and participants in the competition.

“In September 2023, the EFL did initially discuss with cubs potential changes to the FA Cup format but only as part of a wider and more fundamental change to financial distributions. As is now clear, there has been no movement in this area since September.

“This latest agreement between the Premier League and FA, in the absence of financial reform, is just a further example of how the EFL and its clubs are being marginalised in favour of others further up the pyramid and that only serves to threaten the future of the English game.

“The EFL today calls on both the Premier League and the FA, as the Governing body, to re-evaluate their approach to their footballing partnership with the EFL and engage more collaboratively on issues directly affecting our Clubs.

“A separate issue is the role of the EFL representatives on the Professional Game Board (PGB) in agreeing to the 2024/25 overall fixture calendar. PGB is there to make technical decisions across the game as opposed to key policy decisions such as competition changes or formats.

“Any decisions taken on the calendar involving EFL representatives are in no way an endorsement of the joint deal agreed between the FA and Premier League that imposes changes to the FA Cup competition format in isolation.