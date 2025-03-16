Ebbsfleet United 1 AFC Fylde 0: Coasters back in the drop zone

Despite a heap of second-half pressure, the Coasters were unable to force an equaliser and left Kent with nothing to show for their efforts.

Nick Haughton was at the heart of everything positive that Fylde produced in the first half as he went close with a free-kick after just three minutes.

Midway through the half, Haughton looked to set Owen Evans away with a brilliant pass on the turn, but the full back couldn’t keep his effort down.

Ebbsfleet grew into the contest as the half went on. George Moncur went close late in the half as he broke down the left and saw his effort well blocked by Corey Whelan.

Harry Davis far right gets in a header but goes wide of the mark (photo: Dave Plumb)

There was a half-time change as Haughton, who had been a doubt before kick off with illness, had to come off for Will Hugill.

But the second half got off to a terrible start for Fylde who fell behind within two minutes as Alex Lankshear bundled the ball home from close range to break the deadlock.

Fylde then began to get a foothold in the contest, creating chance after chance.

Gavin Massey dragged a couple of efforts wide and Joe Riley was denied twice in quick succession, seeing his first effort blocked, before he showed great footwork to work a yard of space, but curled his effort just wide.

Hugill also went close after playing a neat one-two with Ethan Mitchell and his effort was inches away from finding the far corner .

As the fourth official announced four minutes of added time, Fylde were denied what seemed a certain penalty as Tyler Roberts was tripped in the penalty area, having his boot taken off in the process.

There was still one final chance to come as Coasters keeper Ben Winterbottom went up for a corner and almost saved a point, but his header flew just wide of the post.

It was a disappointing result for Fylde, who slipped back into the relegation zone ahead of a Mill Farm double header this week, against Sutton United and Forest Green Rovers.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Bardell (Sassi 82), Davis, Whelan, Massey, Mitchell (Obi 82), Riley, Evans (McFayden 71), Haughton (Hugill 46), Roberts, Boatswain (Ormerod 71). Subs (not used): Clark, Long