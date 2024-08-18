Eastleigh 4 AFC Fylde 2: First defeat of the season for Coasters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Coasters suffered their first defeat of the season as Eastleigh came from behind to win at the Silverlake Stadium.

Two stunning finishes from Nick Haughton put the Coasters two to the good but Eastleigh came out firing in the second half to put the game out of reach for Chris Beech’s men.

The hosts started the game in rapid fashion, pinning the Coasters in and making it difficult to get a hold on the game.

But against the run of play, it was the Coasters who opened the scoring when Owen Evans played a smart pass to Ethan Mitchell, the midfielder was brought down to win a penalty.

Nick Haughton celebrates scoring for the Coasters (photo: Steve Mclellan/AFC Fylde)

The spot-kick was expertly converted by Haughton who chipped his effort down the middle, sitting the Eastleigh keeper down in the process.

The opener quieted the home crowd down and it wasn’t long before Beech’s side doubled their lead.

A long ball from Richardson set Jon Ustabasi free down the right and his cross fell to Haughton who curled a sublime effort into the top corner, scoring his fifth goal in just 117 minutes of football.

Eastleigh continued to put pressure on the Fylde defence with McCallum going close on a number of occasions before they did finally find the back of the net as Jake Taylor smashed home from close range to pull one back.

With the interval score at 2-1, the game was hanging in the balance as the half-time whistle sounded but the Coasters remained fairly comfortable in possession.

The second half started again with Eastleigh on the front foot but the hosts were handed a lifeline with a tug outside the box from Ustabasi resulting in the referee awarding a penalty to the hosts.

McCallum stepped up and calmly converted to equalise and give the hosts plenty of momentum for the remainder of the half.

Changes came from the Coasters who attempted to put themselves back ahead and Haughton’s wide free-kick found Charlie Jolley at the back post but his sliding effort was well kept out by McDonnell.

But soon after it was three for the hosts as substitute Chris Maguire took advantage of a double ricochet to slam the ball past Richardson leaving the Coasters keeper with very little chance.

Late on, the hosts made it four and sealed the three points as McCallum was awarded the goal with a header.

There was more action in the latter stages as summer signing Offrande Zanzala came on to make his AFC Fylde debut before Eastleigh defender Francillette was sent off for a second bookable offence.

But the scoreline remained the same despite Zanzala having a couple of half chances and Eastleigh ran out 4-2 winners.

Chris Beech’s side will look to respond almost instantly as they prepare to face Oldham Athletic on Tuesday evening at Boundary Park.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Evans, Obi, Long, Hosannah (Jolley 55), Whelan, Mitchell, Riley, Haughton (O’Kane 80), Ustabasi, Ormerod (Zanzala 77).

Subs not used: Winterbottom, Gamble, Davis, Brennan.