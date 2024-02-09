News you can trust since 1886
Dream of Wembley is edging ever closer for Chorley stars

​Andy Preece knows that a victory this weekend will give his players a whiff of Wembley in their nostrils.
By Craig Salmon
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
​The Magpies take on Solihull Moors at home in the fifth round of the FA Trophy with a place in the competition’s last eight up for grabs.

Potentially, the victors tomorrow are just two wins from an appearance under the Wembley arch – a huge incentive for both sides.

"We are going to give it a real go,” said Preece. “If we did get through, then suddenly we are in a quarter-final and you just don’t know what’s going to happen from there.

Andy PreeceAndy Preece
"This is a huge game. You’re going to have to beat a team from a higher league to get to the later rounds.

"But we can’t get ahead, we’ve got a tough, tough game coming up.”

Goalkeeper Matty Urwin is out until the end of this month while Jack Sampson will also be missing. Preece is looking to bring in a couple of players to bolster his squad.

Tomorrow’s fixtures: Ilkeston v Lancaster, Runcorn Linnets v Clitheroe, Bury v Burscough, Charnock v West Didsbury, Longridge Town v Kendal Town, Garstang v Steeton

