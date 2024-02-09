Dream of Wembley is edging ever closer for Chorley stars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Magpies take on Solihull Moors at home in the fifth round of the FA Trophy with a place in the competition’s last eight up for grabs.

Potentially, the victors tomorrow are just two wins from an appearance under the Wembley arch – a huge incentive for both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are going to give it a real go,” said Preece. “If we did get through, then suddenly we are in a quarter-final and you just don’t know what’s going to happen from there.

Andy Preece

"This is a huge game. You’re going to have to beat a team from a higher league to get to the later rounds.

"But we can’t get ahead, we’ve got a tough, tough game coming up.”

Goalkeeper Matty Urwin is out until the end of this month while Jack Sampson will also be missing. Preece is looking to bring in a couple of players to bolster his squad.