Dolly Blues target higher ground after derby success over Bamber Bridge

​Fresh from a first victory at arch-rivals Bamber Bridge in a decade, Lancaster City will be looking to make further progress up the NPL Premier Division table this afternoon.

​The Dolly Blues defeated neighbours Brig 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Boxing Day.

Boss Chris Willcock felt his men were deserving of the win and has challenged his men to push on in 2025, starting with the New Year’s Day fixture against Mickleover at Giant Axe.

Speaking about the Boxing Day win, Willcock said: “The game should have been over at half-time. We have had so many turnovers and put ourselves in good situations.

Match action from the derby between Bamber Bridge and Lancaster. (photo: Ruth Hornby)

“We should have been more comfortable at half-time but that said, they’ve come back out and we’ve forced them to change shape and do things differently.

“We have been able to deal with that and again have had some really good chances ourselves to put the game to bed.

“We’ve not taken them and they got themselves back in it.

“I am delighted with the winner and overall I think we were the better side.

“I want to build on that and I’ve said I want a minimum of seven points over the Christmas period. We are in a great position to do that but we will need to be at it again on New Years Day.”

Today’s fixtures: NPL Premier Division: Guiseley v Bamber Bridge; NPL West Division: Wythenshawe v Clitheroe,