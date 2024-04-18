Dolly Blues remain in NPL Premier Division play-off contention but for how long?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Dolly Blues have no fixture this weekend – the resignation of Marske United from the NPL Premier Division earlier in the season means their final and 40th game of the campaign is away at FC United of Manchester a week on Saturday.

A sequence of four successive wins – including last weekend’s 2-1 success at Warrington Rylands – has put City in seventh spot in the table, just two points off the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, sixth-placed Ashton United are in pole position to secure fifth position and the last remaining play-off spot.

Lancaster City beat Warrington Rylands to make it four wins in a row. Photo: Michael Porter Photography

They are on the same number of points as City but boast two games in hand.

Fifth-placed Hyde United still have a chance as they hold a two point advantage but like the Dolly Blues only have one game left to play.

Worksop Town, Gainsborough Trinity and Guiseley still have an outside shot as they all have games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City boss Chris Willcock told the club’s media: “Are we still in with chance or are we not? Having points on the board is for me better than having games in hand.

“If results go our away this weekend we are out enjoying ourselves then let’s see what the last game brings.”

Willcock was delighted to see his men secure the win over Rylands – David Norris and Tom Kilifin struck either side of the interval to give City a comfortable lead.

And although Rylands pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, the Dolly Blues held on for the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were strong opposition – they made us work really hard,” Willcock said.

"I thought the lads showed great discipline out of possession. We worked so hard to nullify their qualities.