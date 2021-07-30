Dolly Blues playing for history as they bid to win Lancashire FA Trophy for first time since 1975

The showpiece match will take place at the County Ground, in Leyland, and is carried over from the Covid-19-ruined 2019-20 season.

While usually played at a Football League ground in March or April, Dolly Blues boss Mark Fell admits there will be a different feel to Monday’s game with it taking place in pre-season.

City have won the competition on six occasions in the past – although the last victory came way back in 1975 – and Fell said he and his players were eager to end 46 years of hurt for the club.

David Norris will be hoping to help Lancaster City to trophy success on Monday (Photo: Tony North)

“The final is always played at Football League ground and the fact that it’s at the County Ground does take the edge of it slightly,” said Fell.

“It doesn’t appear to me that any attempt has been made to have it played at a Football League ground.

“The thing is you are taking something away from the players.

“But at the end of the day, it’s a cup final and in 10 years’ time there won’t be a question mark about where it was played or when it was played. Your name will be in the record books as the winners and that will be that.

“It’s probably the biggest game we have had since the club won the NPL First Division North in 2017

“Someone was telling me that we haven’t won this competition since the 1970s so we want to put that right.

“People might say it’s only the county cup but it’s still a good competition and we want to win it.”

Hailing from the North West Counties Premier Division, Prestwich Heys will be the firm underdogs when they take on City – who are two steps higher in the football pyramid.

But Fell insisted his men will have to be ready for the challenge of facing a side who will be going all out to cause an upset.

“We are there to be shot at,” said Fell. “We expect them to come and work their socks and try to bridge the gap in terms of the quality of player.

“We have got players who are playing two levels higher. But we are a team which always works hard. They will want to try to equalise the game in any way they can.

“Whether that is by workrate or physicality, we have got to be able to counter that.

“I have always said that we can be a big, strong, physical team if we need to be.”