Dolly Blues ace David Norris is still going strong in his forties

​Seeking inspiration against stubborn Guiseley with 10 minutes remaining, Mark Fell’s final substitution involved putting his faith in a midfielder who, 24 hours earlier, had celebrated turning 42.

David Norris was declared the Northern Premier League Premier side’s man of the match in a 2-1 defeat at Stafford Rangers the previous weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet the necessity to shield the former Pompey and Leeds man from the rigours of three games in a week prompted his easing out of the team for Tuesday night’s clash.

Lancaster City's David Norris celebrates after scoring against Whitby Town last Saturday. (photos: Phil Dawson)

Norris retired from football 13 months ago following a fourth operation on his right knee, coupled with the surgeon’s recommendation to hang up the boots.

With 29 games and three goals so far this season, he isn’t quite finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A new lad, Matthew Tweedley, signed on loan from Bolton recently. He’s aged 18 and plays alongside me in midfield – it’s surreal!’ Norris told The News.

‘I’m sure there will be opponents whose dads played against me, there’s every chance, and I’d love to know what other managers say about me in the changing room before a game and whether they refer to my age.

David Norris plays the ball forward

‘We played Warrington earlier this month and a lad said to me “I’m 31 and am wrecked. I don’t know how you’re still doing it!”, which made me laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I retire about eight times every season when stuck on a motorway after a Tuesday night game. I’ve got work the next day and there are road diversions taking me everywhere I don’t want to go.

‘You think “I’m done with this”. Then there are those occasions when it has been a really bad game, it goes round and round in your head: “You can't do this anymore, finish it”.

‘The surgeon who carried out the last operation on my knee (January 2022) advised me to call it a day. There’s not much cartilage left, it’s pretty much bone-on-bone now, I’ll need a knee replacement one day.

David Norris in the thick of the action against FC United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Genuinely, I’ve actually retired three times, but I always come back. I’ll be scared when football’s gone, it’s hard to get that feeling anywhere else.’

It has been six years since Norris returned to the non-league game which constructed the foundations for a successful Football League career.

As an 18-year-old, he represented Boston United in a year out ahead of taking a Sport Studies degree at either Sheffield Hallam University, the University of Liverpool or the University of Leeds.

It was a period which also saw him work part-time at Peterborough Greyhound Stadium, earning £20 a shift as a drinks waiter carrying out table orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norris’ eye-catching Boston performances, though, brought him to the attention of Premier League Bolton Wanderers in January 2000, who offered a trial.

Within a week, Sam Allardyce had secured the youngster on a four-year contract in a £50,000 deal – and university plans were scrapped.

He went on to return to Boston on loan, yet over the next 17 years amassed 455 appearances in the Football League, turning out for Hull, Plymouth, Ipswich, Pompey, Leeds, Peterborough, Yeovil and Blackpool.

Then, in February 2017, he found himself back in non-league surroundings with then-National League North side Salford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norris added: ‘My career started in non-league, so there was no stigma in dropping down. It keeps me in that environment, being in the changing rooms, playing games, scoring goals, it still gives me a buzz.

‘I was never quick, so age hasn’t taken my pace away. As long as I can get about the pitch and the body holds up then I’ll keep going. So far it hasn’t been too bad – and I still love playing.

‘The mad thing is people expect that, as you get older, you adapt your game. Dropping down a level and a box-to-box midfielder becomes a sitting midfielder where I get the ball off the right-back and play it out, taking it easy.

‘That’s not me, though. We wear GPS vests and my stats are no different to when I played in the Football League. I am still running 11-12k in a match and producing 1-000-1,500 metres of sprint distance, so I’ve not really adapted my game. Probably because that is my game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m an up-and-down midfielder, I love getting into the opposition box and getting back to make tackles. I am still nicking a few goals here and there too.

‘Fitness was my strongest attribute as a Football League player. I always slightly doubted my ability, call it imposter syndrome. I’m not good on the ball technically, but can run them into the ground.

I was always interested in what could make me the fittest and the strongest, all the little things which could improve me. I’d regularly be in the gym to make sure I had a little more on the pitch.

‘As I’ve got older, the recovery takes a little longer. These days, on a Sunday morning after a match, I ache in my back, my knees, my hips. It takes about an hour to fully stand up straight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The missus keeps telling me to stop, so now I pretend to be normal. Then, when she’s not looking, just collapse into a heap!

‘I’ve then gone into a Tuesday night game thinking “How am I going to get through this?”. But once it gets going, I guess it’s not too bad.

‘Mark (Fell) understands I need to be managed a bit. I can’t come training twice a week on 4G and then play on the Saturday. And while I’ve done Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday matches this season during an injury crisis and felt good, that’s difficult too.

‘Mind you, I recently played in a match which he was supposed to be resting me for. He subbed me in the 89th minute and I was in a right mood with him: “Why did you take me off?”. He knows I’m going to have a sulk, even though I’ve told him to manage my minutes!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since returning to the non-league game, Norris has turned out for Salford, Shaw Lane, Boston, and, since December 2018, Lancaster.

His playing days had been threatened after suffering a plantar fasciitis (heel) injury at Blackpool, then, in January 2022, a fourth cartilage operation on his right knee prompted the evergreen midfielder to contemplate the unthinkable.

He said: ‘In my career, that was the closest I have properly come to retirement.

‘There was no point rushing it. I probably wasn’t going to make it back that season, so best leave it there and call it a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The surgeon was also pushing me that way. I was told my recovery depended on how the knee reacted to the rehab, on how strong my legs were. He said that for my quality of life, perhaps it was time to quit – and I was half in agreement with him.

‘I know I’m going to need a knee replacement in the future, it’s not an uncommon thing with footballers, especially having played more than 700 career games. It’s quite the norm.

‘But I want to put that off as long as possible. I have successfully managed the knee pretty much from the end of my Pompey days. If it swells up, I do a bike on a Monday, it settles down and I'm good to go again.

‘Faced with retirement, I played a few charity games last summer which were pretty competitive, including at AFC Portchester in the Lee Rigby Memorial Cup in June, and I felt good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad