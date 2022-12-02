The game will kick-off at 1pm – two hours earlier than scheduled as there was a possibility that the fixture would clash with a potential England fixture at the World Cup.

As it is, the Three Lions finished top of Group B and now play Senegal on Sunday in the last 16.

Brig will be hoping the early start won’t deter them too much as they look to move back into the play-off positions in the NPL Premier Division.

Bamber Bridge celebrate their 5-1 win over Matlock Town (photo:Ruth Hornby)

It certainly been a crazy month or so for Jamie Milligan’s men. At the end of October, they were in touching in distance of the top after picking up five wins out of six.

However, since then they have suffered some heavy defeats, including 7-0 to Hyde United and 5-0 to South Shields.

But it’s not all been doom and gloom – Brig defeated Atherton Collieries 3-0 and thrashed Matlock Town 5-1 on Saturday at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.