Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derek Adams has challenged Morecambe to win all of their remaining matches as they seek to avoid EFL relegation.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back-to-back home wins against Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town have left the Shrimps four points from safety with six games left in their League Two season.

They head to Grimsby Town on Saturday, knowing by kick-off how third-bottom Tranmere Rovers will have fared after hosting Chesterfield in one of the day’s early starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe’s hosts are also in need of three points as they sit in the final play-off position after defeat at Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday.

Lee Angol scored again in Morecambe's midweek victory against Cheltenham Town Picture: Morecambe FC

If the Shrimps are to pick up three points, they need to end a desperate run of results on the road.

Having won at Carlisle United on Boxing Day, they have lost their last nine away matches in all competitions.

Adams said: “Eighteen points is our target between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand it’s a difficult league but we have to try and win every game – as we have always tried to do.

“We’ve beaten a play-off contender recently in AFC Wimbledon (1-0 victory) and came close to picking up a point against Port Vale (1-0 defeat).

“We’ve done well at home recently, whereas we did well away from home earlier in the season, so there’s no doubt what we’re capable of.”

Saturday’s game also features the teams with the fewest number of draws in League Two this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrimps have only shared the spoils on six occasions, one more than their hosts who have won 19 matches and lost the other 16.

Adams added: “That’s a good thing because they have gained a lot of points that way, from winning games of football.

“You see the league table and you look at where Swindon Town are (in 14th).

“They have only won two more games than us but have been able to pick up more draws (15, compared to Morecambe’s six).”

Adams may be able to call upon Ross Millen after a fortnight out, while Max Taylor is available after serving a ban for his red card against Barrow AFC on March 15.