Derek Adams is remaining upbeat despite Morecambe slipping to a fourth successive 1-0 league defeat when they met Newport County AFC last weekend.

The Shrimps, who are still searching for their first points and first goal of the campaign, dominated Saturday’s game at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Former Morecambe midfielder Aaron Wildig scored the only goal, capitalising on a mistake from keeper Stuart Moore.

Moore’s opposite number, Nick Townsend, was in inspired form to deny Callum Jones and Gwion Edwards, while an offside flag ruled out Hallam Hope’s goal.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

It leaves Morecambe bottom of League Two and the division’s only club yet to get off the mark in terms of goals or points.

Nevertheless, Adams insists the Shrimps are improving with every match.

The manager said: “We just need a break and we are not getting those breaks at this moment in time.

“I thought we might get that on Saturday because the players worked so hard and played so well but it didn’t come.

“The players can’t be too disappointed because we have come a long way in a short space of time.

“The performances are getting better but it is all about fine margins at the moment.

“I feel like we are on the right track, in as much as we are picking up good habits, but we do have to be better at getting goals and finishing off opponents when we are on top – but I am sure it will eventually come.”

Next up in the league for Morecambe is Saturday’s trip to Crewe Alexandra but they return to action tonight with their first Bristol Street Motors Trophy group stage game.

That sees the Shrimps head to Wigan Athletic (7pm) as they look to improve on a poor record since the competition’s change of format from the 2016/17 season onwards.

The eight stagings of the tournament in that time have seen Morecambe knocked out in the group stages on six occasions, with two defeats in the first knockout round.

Morecambe will receive £20,000 for taking part, while each group stage win is worth £10,000 and a draw £5,000.

Victory in the last 32 brings £20,000, rising to £40,000 in the last 16.

Winning quarter-finalists and the runners-up collect £50,000, while the winners pocket £100,000.