Derek Adams says young players have given Morecambe a lift

Morecambe head to Northampton Town tomorrow with manager Derek Adams looking to continue their recent upturn in form.

Tuesday’s 2-1 win against Port Vale at the Globe Arena was notable for a number of different reasons.

It meant four points from the last two games after drawing with Colchester, pulled Morecambe three points clear of bottom club Stevenage and extended their recent home run to one defeat in six league matches.

Just as significantly, it was also the first time the Shrimps had opened the scoring in a game since Adams was named as Jim Bentley’s successor in November.

Adams said: “Getting the first goal, you see the confidence in the players.

“They (Vale) could have gone on to get a 2-2 but I thought we were resolute, defended our box well and were able to pick them off.”

Central to the last two results have been a couple of the club’s younger players.

Burnley loanee Adam Phillips scored against Colchester last weekend and created both goals on Tuesday before being replaced at half-time with an injury.

Carlos Mendes-Gomes claimed the man of the match award after another performance full of promise.

“Adam was feeling a tight groin,” said the manager.

“He has done for the last week or so and felt he couldn’t continue.

“I think he’ll hopefully be fine for Saturday, it was just a precaution to come off.

“Mendes-Gomes is a terrific talent, we’ve got him playing in areas where he’s going to hurt teams and have kind of a free role at times.

“I had Graham Carey and Ruben Lameiras at Plymouth Argyle where, if you gave them an opportunity to play, they expressed themselves well.”