Derek Adams has confirmed he is set to stay in charge at Morecambe next season despite the club’s relegation to the National League.

The Shrimps’ 18-year stay in the EFL came to an end as defeat to Salford City on Easter Monday brought a second relegation in three seasons.

While that means the prospect of another summer of upheaval, it appears that doesn’t extend to the manager’s office.

Speaking before training on Thursday, Adams said: “I’ll be here, I’m under contract and I’m already planning for next season.

Derek Adams has already pencilled in Morecambe's return to pre-season training Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“I’m planning pre-season games and planning with my head of scouting for next season.”

A return date for pre-season training has already been fixed as Morecambe join a number of former EFL teams who are still looking to make a return to the fourth tier.

In the Shrimps’ case, that comes with them still in ownership limbo while Adams is waiting to discover the 2025/26 playing budget.

He said: “It’s always difficult. It doesn’t matter which league you’re in, a lot of teams are competitive and we are where we are because of circumstances, situations, choices – whatever you want to call it.

“We need to go in there and hit the ground running. We’re already set to come back on June 23 to start pre-season training and be ready for the new season.

“We certainly need help financially, there’s no doubt about that, and we need a situation where I get to find out what the budget is for next year.

“That won’t come to pass until we’ve got a board meeting next Thursday before the Harrogate game.

“Nothing has been decided as to what the budget is going to be but we still get payments from the EFL next year, which will certainly help us.”

Before then, Morecambe travel to Chesterfield on Saturday to face a team still looking to finish in the play-offs.

David Tutonda and Marcus Dackers are both available for the Shrimps, who still have professional pride to play for if nothing else.

“We’ve prepared as we always do because it’s still an important game for us,” Adams said.

“It’s a difficult game, there’s no doubt about it, against a good team that’s pushing to get in the play-off positions.”