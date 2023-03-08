Derek Adams: Morecambe's draw at Cambridge United was a fair result
Derek Adams felt a point was a fair outcome after watching his Morecambe players draw 1-1 at Cambridge United on Tuesday.
Honours were even at the Abbey Stadium in a rearranged match between fourth-bottom and second-bottom in League One.
Seeking only their second league away win of the campaign, the Shrimps got off to a bad start when Jack Lankester gave Cambridge the lead inside the opening quarter of an hour.
However, Cole Stockton levelled in added time before the break with Morecambe’s first away goal of the calendar year.
Speaking afterwards, Adams told the club website: “We could have got three points, so could Cambridge, so I think a draw at the end of the night is fair.
“I thought Cambridge started the better side. They came out very well and created a number of good opportunities, they got the goal with their pressure and deserved to get that goal.
“We changed shape, grew into the game, and we were able to get the goal to make it 1-1 just before half-time – we could have made it 2-1 with a great opportunity.
“The ascendency changed from Cambridge being the dominant team in that first period to us being the dominant team, and I think, over the night, yes, we’ll take a point.”
The point keeps the Shrimps in the final relegation position with 11 matches remaining, one point behind Accrington Stanley but having played two games more.
Nevertheless, only four points separate Adams’ players from Cheltenham Town, who climbed into 17th place by way of their draw against Lincoln City.