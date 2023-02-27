A goal from Adams’ protege, Carlos Mendes Gomes, gave the home side the points at Highbury.

It was a match where, although Morecambe played well overall, they struggled to threaten the Cod Army goal in the absence of the injured Cole Stockton.

Although Morecambe picked up an 11th defeat in 16 away matches this season, results elsewhere meant they remained out of the League One relegation zone.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

Accrington Stanley’s point against Burton Albion meant they are level on points with the Shrimps but have a goal difference one worse.

Only seven points separate Oxford United in 17th from second-bottom Cambridge United going into the final third of the season.

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat, Adams said: “I thought we played well overall and produced a really strong performance.

“We started the game the better and were on the front foot and causing them problems – but then handed them the lead with a few mistakes which gave them the chance to score.

“That was really disappointing because it came so much against the run of play and the first goal of these games is always so important.

“The lads did what they could to get back into it and played some good stuff.

“We passed the ball well and got into good positions and had a really good penalty claim turned down again.