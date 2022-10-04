Derek Adams: Morecambe have had a traumatic time

The Shrimps were beaten 3-1 in a match where they had Arthur Gnahoua dismissed with the game goalless.

It’s been a difficult time on and off the field for Morecambe so far this season, their second as a League One club.

On the pitch, they have only won once in 11 league games and seen a number of players out with long-term injuries.

Morecambe face an Ipswich Town team on Saturday with whom they drew twice last season Picture: Ian Lyon

Off it, there was the summer transfer speculation surrounding Cole Stockton, followed by the club being put up for sale.

The Shrimps’ boss said: “We have had a difficult few weeks and it’s been a really traumatic time for a lot of people inside the football club, including myself.

“We have had injuries and we have the club up for sale and, the sooner things are resolved, the better for everyone.

“Saturday didn’t help us really. It put a knife right in the heart with decisions going against us at Accrington and in other games which has set us back.”

Next up for Morecambe is Saturday’s match with Ipswich Town who sit second in the table, a point behind Plymouth Argyle.

Ipswich were the opposition when Adams made his return to the Mazuma Stadium in February with the club, again, at the wrong end of the table.

Morecambe’s league position could have been much better but for some costly late goals conceded.

Possible wins against Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers were turned into draws before Cambridge United struck with time running out to claim victory at the Mazuma Stadium.

Every point is crucial for the Shrimps given their league position and the highly competitive nature of League One this season.

Adams added: “We have had a lot of difficult fixtures to play so far, we haven’t had the results we wanted and we know these are difficult times.

“Something has to change and we all know we need to get a result from somewhere.

“We’ve got Ipswich on Saturday and I know the players will be really up for the game.