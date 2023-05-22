The Shrimps suffered a first relegation in the club’s history a little more than two weeks ago after defeat at Exeter City on the final day.

Despite recording two more points (44) than last year, the Shrimps were three places worse off in finishing 22nd.

It came against a number of issues off the pitch with the club seemingly no nearer to a takeover after being put up for sale last September.

Morecambe narrowly failed to beat the drop from League One Picture: Michael Williamson

Adams remains on his post-season holiday for another week but, before leaving, he outlined his frustration at the financial support from the owner, Bond Group Investments.

The Morecambe boss said: “We weren’t far away. I’ve alluded to it in the past: if we had some help at the start of the season or in January, I don’t think we would have been on the points total we had – we would have been on a higher points total.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough but the situation with the club up for sale hasn’t enabled us to move forward.

“That’s the difficult thing to take. We had the nucleus of a very good squad and we competed against a lot of good teams in the division: it’s just sad we didn’t get the opportunity to continue next season.”

While Morecambe winning promotion was an achievement in itself, staying in League One for two seasons was a bigger feat.

Not that League Two promises an easy ride with Bradford City and Salford City missing out in the play-offs, along with either Stockport County or Carlisle United, while Wrexham and Notts County are back in the EFL.

“I think it’s very difficult to stay in League One,” Adams admitted.

“It’s getting stronger and stronger. You look at Derby County finishing outside the play-offs and Sheffield Wednesday missed out on automatic promotion with 96 points.

