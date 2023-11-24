News you can trust since 1886
Derek Adams' Morecambe departure surprised Ged Brannan

Ged Brannan admitted to being taken aback by Derek Adams’ decision to leave his role as Morecambe manager.
By Gavin Browne
Published 24th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Adams’ second spell in charge at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium ended on Monday, when he returned to Ross County for a third stint with the Staggies.

Brannan, whom Adams brought to the Shrimps in early September as the club’s first-team coach and senior professional development coach, is now overseeing matters with John McMahon while a new manager is sought.

One of the names in the frame, Brannan admitted it had been a hectic first few days.

Former Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack TaylorFormer Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
Former Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
He said: “It’s been an eventful week: very busy because you’ve got to speak to people and meet with players, stuff like that.

“I was surprised with what happened. I spoke to Derek on Sunday and it did take me back a little bit.

“He’s got his own reasons as to why he’s done that: he’s going back home, they’re in the Scottish Premiership and it’s a step up.”

Jacob Bedeau and Adam Smith are the only first-team squad members to have played for a Morecambe boss other than Adams, having originally been signed by Stephen Robinson.

While the players get used to life after their former boss, it’s been business as usual on the training ground.

“The mood has been brilliant to be honest,” Brannan said.

“They have responded really well to us and the standard of training has been great: Derek had high standards and those have continued.

“It’s my third month and I’ve worked closely with the boys – one v ones, clips, extra training – so, on a personal note, I’ve got to know them well.”

