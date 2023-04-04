The Shrimps sit in the bottom four in League One with only six games of their season remaining.

They are also four points from safety, meaning they are desperate for points going into two matches in the space of four days.

First up is a home game against title-chasing Plymouth Argyle on Good Friday, followed by the trip to Portsmouth on Easter Monday.

Morecambe head to Portsmouth on Easter Monday after Good Friday's match with Plymouth Argyle Picture: Michael Williamson

Adams has seen his players pick up just three points from the last eight games, having lost 5-0 at Barnsley last weekend, and says they need to get back to winning ways.

He said: “We have a massive Easter weekend with two difficult games against Plymouth and Portsmouth, who are both looking for points themselves for different reasons with the aim of getting out of the division.

“We are looking for the points to stay in the division and we know the challenge ahead of us.

“We know our position is not great and we have to go on a very good run.

“As a club we have been very strong and resilient over the years and we are in a difficult time, but we will always give it our all and need everyone behind us.

“We came up against a better team than us on Saturday and I have had to say that a few times lately.

“It isn’t what any supporter wants to hear but we are coming up against some really tough teams.”

Defeat at Barnsley ended a week in which the Morecambe players and staff saw a delay in receiving March’s wages.

The manager said that was a frustration they could have done without but praised everyone at the club for their response.

He added: “It’s been a difficult week for everyone. We found out on Monday evening that the money wouldn’t be going into the accounts of the players and staff, and we found out people would be paid on Friday afternoon.