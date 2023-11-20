Morecambe have confirmed the departure of manager Derek Adams from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Having returned to the club for a second spell in February 2022, the Scot has left amid speculation linking him with a move to Ross County.

The club confirmed that, although the board of directors wished to retain Adams’ services, a contractual release clause had been met.

CEO Ben Sadler said: “Derek has done an excellent job in challenging circumstances during his second spell with Morecambe, securing the club’s status in League One upon his return midway through the 2021/2022 season, and building an excellent squad almost from scratch in the current season that is currently sitting just outside the League Two play-off positions, with games in hand.

Derek Adams has left Morecambe Picture: Jack Taylor

“For all of that, we thank Derek and wish him the very best for the future. However, the sole focus of the board of directors now is to appoint the best manager to take this very special club forwards.”

Adams first joined the Shrimps in the autumn of 2019, having left Plymouth Argyle towards the end of the previous season.

The club had been in the League Two relegation places but managed to avoid safety when Covid brought an early end to that campaign.

A year later, Adams guided the Shrimps into League One for the first time via the play-offs before leaving for a role with Bradford City.

However, a shortlived stint followed before he returned to Morecambe in the wake of Stephen Robinson’s departure.

Having kept Morecambe in League One, Adams was unable to repeat the trick last season amid speculation over the club’s ownership position and financial issues.

That carried on into this season but, having released 14 players amid uncertainty over the playing budget, Adams leaves with the club in ninth position.

Director James Wakefield added: “We have made huge progress at Morecambe Football Club over the past four years; doubling the fanbase, professionalising the organisation on and off the pitch, developing exciting young players and bringing Morecambe FC Women and MFC Community Sports closer than ever before, all despite some well-publicised ownership challenges.”