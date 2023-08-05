News you can trust since 1886
Derek Adams lays down a challenge to Morecambe's squad

Derek Adams has challenged his Morecambe players to prove they are worthy of a regular place in his starting XIs this season.
By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 3 min read

Thirteen players have moved to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium over the summer as the Shrimps prepare for this afternoon’s first game of the campaign against Walsall.

Some of the new faces – along with a couple of the existing squad members – could be considered to have points to prove during the next few months..

That isn’t an unfamiliar scenario where the Morecambe manager is concerned.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams hopes Jake Taylor's injury issues are behind him Picture: Michael WilliamsonMorecambe boss Derek Adams hopes Jake Taylor's injury issues are behind him Picture: Michael Williamson
Morecambe boss Derek Adams hopes Jake Taylor's injury issues are behind him Picture: Michael Williamson
Adams said: “I’ve always signed players who have a point to prove.

“Their careers might have gone in a different direction to what they think it could have – but it’s up to the players to go about it and put in good performances.

“I always say to my players that it’s the players who pick the team with their performances in training and in games.”

Of the six players who were under contract, Jake Taylor is coming off a frustrating first year.

The midfielder joined the Shrimps for an undisclosed fee from Port Vale 12 months ago.

However, the 24-year-old only played half the League One season and failed to find the net in any of his 27 matches in all competitions.

“Jake has never been available for us on a weekly basis,” Adams acknowledged.

“He picked up a number of injuries that curtailed his season but, when he’s on the field, he’s a very good player.”

One of the new faces is Cammy Smith, who joined after two years with Partick Thistle.

Having come through the youth ranks at Aberdeen, the 27-year-old’s career included moves to St Mirren and Dundee United, as well as a number of loans and short-term transfers elsewhere.

While a teenager at Aberdeen, Smith had been likened to Dennis Bergkamp by former Dons boss Craig Brown.

It’s a scenario to which Adams can relate, having hailed his summer signing’s versatility in the forward areas.

He said: “I know how that feels. I went to Motherwell and the manager at the time, Harri Kampman, compared me to Jari Litmanen!

“It does add a bit of pressure as a 16 or 17-year-old like Cammy was, but he’s certainly shown he’s got the ability.

“He can play anywhere along the front three, the same as a lot of our players.”

Another attacking arrival is Tom Bloxham, who joined from Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has made the step down from League One in the search for regular first-team football.

Having made his Shrews debut as a 16-year-old in September 2020, his career record stands at only five goals in 81 matches.

It doesn’t appear to be the greatest goal return on one hand but, on the other, there are extenuating circumstances.

He’s only started 32 of those matches with the remaining 49 appearances coming off the bench.

The figures don’t concern Adams, having watched Bloxham score in his pre-season outings against Blackpool and Burscough.

The manager said: “Tom isn’t an out-and-out striker who can play up front, that’s what I’d say.

“He might end up as a striker later on in his career but, again, he can play across the front three, he can score goals and he can create assists.”

