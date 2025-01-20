Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe boss Derek Adams is hoping to bring in two forward players and bolster his side’s quest to remain as an EFL club.

Saturday’s defeat at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium was a match in which the club’s need for a consistent goalscorer was all too apparent once again.

Adams’ players created a number of chances against their visitors, but failed to take them as they drew a blank for the 12th time this season.

Andy Dallas (right) has been linked with a possible loan move to Morecambe Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Twenty-two goals in 25 matches is the division’s third-worst tally with only Tranmere Rovers (18) and Carlisle United (19) less prolific.

The Morecambe manager said: “I’ve got two agreements in place with two clubs for players but, unfortunately, they weren’t able to happen before Saturday’s game against Crewe.

“We also have Lee Angol close to being available again after his injury and we will be looking to get him up to speed again as soon as possible.

“We are hoping he will be back for the Bradford game next week but we will just keep an eye on him.

“We have a lot of games to go and we know we just need to be better at converting the chances we are creating.

“That’s why I need to take on the forward players I can in January to get us creating and scoring goals.”

Speculation has linked Barnsley striker Andy Dallas with a move to Morecambe before the winter transfer window closes at 11pm on February 3.

The 25-year-old had been on a season-long loan at Barrow AFC, for whom he featured as a second-half substitute when the Shrimps picked up their first league win of the season in mid-October.

However, that loan was cut short last week by Barrow boss Stephen Clemence – who then left the club himself last weekend.

Prior to his departure, Clemence had told The Mail: “I felt Andy really came to the party in the last sort of six or seven weeks, although he probably had a slow start with us.

“I think he arrived at the club having already had two loan moves away from Barnsley which probably hadn’t gone as well as he would have hoped.”