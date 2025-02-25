Morecambe boss Derek Adams says his players need to improve at both ends of the pitch if they are to move out of the League Two drop zone.

The Shrimps remain in the relegation places after back-to-back home defeats against the top two, Walsall and Doncaster Rovers, in the space of five days.

Adams admitted he was left frustrated by those losses, having seen his players create more than enough to pick up valuable points against two of the best sides in League Two.

Nevertheless, the defeats left the Shrimps two points from safety with 13 crucial games to go; the first of which is this Saturday’s trip to a faltering Gillingham.

The Gills have yet to win since former Shrimps star John Coleman took over in January, with the pressure on both sides to get a result.

Adams said: “It’s very frustrating at the moment because you can’t have the big opportunities we are creating without taking them.

“The strikers have to score because they are in the position, while at the other end, we have to keep the ball out of our net.

“There are lots of things we could be doing better and although I will keep backing and protecting the players, we have to do better at both ends of the park.

“There is no team dominating us and that was the same against Walsall.

“If it had stayed 11 against 11, we looked like the team that was going to win the game.”

Walsall’s weekend win preserved their eight-point advantage at the top of the table.

However, Adams had some harsh words for the Saddlers and their manager, Mat Sadler.

He said: “I thought Walsall were disrespectful to us.

“I thought (Albert) Adomah doing keepie uppies on the far side was disrespectful, I thought (Liam) Gordon blowing kisses to the home fans was disrespectful and their manager refused to shake hands with me because I called them disrespectful.

“They were disrespectful and that is not how you act as a team at the top of the league.

“You must be professional and you must act in the proper manner, and they let themselves down.

“They did win the game but be classy when you win games – and today they lacked class.”