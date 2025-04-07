Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe manager Derek Adams admitted his players were second best in their 3-1 defeat at Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Andy Dallas had cancelled out Kieran Green’s opener for Grimsby, but Luca Barrington’s strike and Green’s second of the afternoon ensured defeat.

Adams said: “Going in at half-time, we were really happy because we were in the game and it was very even.

“We scored an outstanding goal from Andy Dallas and there wasn’t much between both sides.

“They scored two minutes into the second half and, from there, we were chasing the game.

“We did that and we made changes to freshen things up, but we didn’t do enough.

“We huffed and puffed and we chased the game, but didn’t put them under enough pressure and I felt they deserved to win the game.

“We tried our best but unfortunately came up against a team that were better than us in the second half.”

Morecambe’s players had been backed at Blundell Park by 128 travelling fans: support of which Adams was appreciative.

He added: “I can’t thank our supporters enough. For the small band of supporters we had, they sang and cheered for the 90 minutes.

“That’s what we need, we need a fighting spirit. The players have shown that.

“They’ve shown that they’ve got bottle because they’ve had that in the last couple of games – and we will have to have that going into the last five.”